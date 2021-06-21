Permanens Capital L.P. Purchases 8,061 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,061 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Walmart by 136.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,096,897 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364,971 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Walmart by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,822,254 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $519,177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088,668 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth $135,801,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 147.7% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $158,012,000 after buying an additional 653,581 shares in the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $136.13. 93,485 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,627,897. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $140.19. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.02 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The firm has a market cap of $381.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Walmart from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup upped their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Walmart from $141.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.20.

In other Walmart news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $845,283.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,397,558 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,821,147. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

