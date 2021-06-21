Permanens Capital L.P. Raises Holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Permanens Capital L.P. grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 15.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,983 shares during the period. Live Nation Entertainment accounts for 1.4% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Permanens Capital L.P.’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LYV. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 448.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 76.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 51.2% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock traded up $2.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.99. 20,750 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,255,140. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.88. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.21 and a 52-week high of $94.63. The company has a market cap of $19.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.96 and a beta of 1.38.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.66) by $0.22. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 234.83% and a negative return on equity of 1,833.44%. The firm had revenue of $290.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 78.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LYV. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.86.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

See Also: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.