Perpetual Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $102.49 Million (PERP)

Perpetual Protocol (CURRENCY:PERP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last week, Perpetual Protocol has traded 50.6% lower against the dollar. Perpetual Protocol has a market capitalization of $102.49 million and $14.77 million worth of Perpetual Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perpetual Protocol coin can currently be bought for $4.70 or 0.00014175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.64 or 0.00056174 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003687 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00021737 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003020 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.82 or 0.00656592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00079122 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.14 or 0.00039615 BTC.

About Perpetual Protocol

PERP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2020. Perpetual Protocol’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,795,505 coins. Perpetual Protocol’s official website is perp.fi . Perpetual Protocol’s official Twitter account is @perpprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Perpetual Protocol, launched in 2019 as “Strike Protocol”, is a decentralized perpetual contract protocol for every asset, made possible by a Virtual Automated Market Maker (vAMM) design (constant product curve). Perpetual Protocol is composed of two parts: Uniswap-inspired Virtual AMMs backed by fully collateralized vaults and a built-in Staking Pool that provide a backstop for each virtual market.Focusing exclusively on perpetual swap contracts, the PERP token is Perpetual Protocol’s ERC-20 native token with the main goal to serve in the Perpetual Protocol’s Insurance Fund, which aims to cover any unexpected losses from leveraged trading. PERP holders can stake PERPs to help provide a backstop for the protocol. In return, stakers are rewarded with part of the transaction fees plus staking rewards.The PERP team claims the Perpetual Protocol include the following key features: 20x leverage on-chain perpetual contact, going Long or short on any asset and low slippage. Perpetual Protocol was created by team based in Taipei, Taiwan. “

Buying and Selling Perpetual Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perpetual Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perpetual Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Perpetual Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

