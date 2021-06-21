Persistence 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $973,394.00 (XPRT)

Persistence (CURRENCY:XPRT) traded 8.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Persistence has a total market capitalization of $184.97 million and $973,394.00 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 16.7% against the US dollar. One Persistence coin can now be bought for about $9.09 or 0.00027854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

Persistence Coin Profile

Persistence (XPRT) is a coin. Persistence’s total supply is 107,276,556 coins and its circulating supply is 20,351,509 coins. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone . The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/PersistenceOne and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Persistence was founded in Singapore in 2019, is a network of sovereign chains hosting Open Finance dApps (Exchanges & Marketplaces), which facilitate matching of entities with surplus capital (lenders) to entities that require capital (borrowers). The Persistence main-chain is secured by a distributed set of Validators and the native Persistence token, $XPRT.The Persistence Platform is designed to be business-friendly. As such, the expectation for the majority of the app-chains is to not have a token with any monetary value or be traded directly in open markets as cryptocurrencies. These app-chains however have distributed third-party validators who need to be rewarded and slashed depending on their performance. This (dis)incentivization takes place using the $XPRT token at the main-chain level. In order for the (dis)incentivization to take place using the $XPRT token, the Persistence main-chain tracks the block headers (through Interchain communication) of each app-chain to track pre-defined performance metrics. Persistence announced a StakeDrop campaign on the following dPoS/nPoS networks: Cosmos Network, Terra, Kava Labs, IRISnet, Polkadot, Matic Network and Tezos.Read the official announcement here. “

Buying and Selling Persistence

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Persistence directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Persistence should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Persistence using one of the exchanges listed above.

