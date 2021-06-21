Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Position Boosted by Wolff Financial Management LLC

Wolff Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 19.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,701 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 0.8% of Wolff Financial Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Wolff Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.20.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 417,157 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,075,533. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.16. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.61 and a fifty-two week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $220.33 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

