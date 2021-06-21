Phala Network (PHA) Price Reaches $0.66

Phala Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded down 21% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Phala Network has a market cap of $117.43 million and $25.29 million worth of Phala Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phala Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.66 or 0.00002040 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phala Network has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00056820 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003788 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00022239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $218.70 or 0.00674953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00042201 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00080540 BTC.

Phala Network Profile

PHA is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 177,634,380 coins. Phala Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Phala Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phala Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phala Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

