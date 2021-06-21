Phantasma Price Down 41.5% Over Last Week (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 20.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 21st. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $13.86 million and approximately $57,381.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Phantasma has traded down 41.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31,664.23 or 0.99961424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00030838 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00007771 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.54 or 0.00061699 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000814 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002901 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 36.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 28.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 100,881,072 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini.

