Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,005,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Cibc World Markets Corp grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 329.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 5,264,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,199,000 after acquiring an additional 4,039,238 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 74,956,733.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,248,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248,702 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 304.3% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,078,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,547 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM traded up $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $100.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,682,619. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.25. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.37 and a twelve month high of $100.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 85.06% and a net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.92.

In related news, insider Mario Masseroli sold 1,734 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $170,469.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,066 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.51, for a total value of $1,990,947.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

