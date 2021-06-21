Phoenixcoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $243.00 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $902,071.54 and $243.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0108 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phoenixcoin has traded down 46.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32,836.80 or 0.99782933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.35 or 0.00031463 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008041 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.38 or 0.00338443 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $127.89 or 0.00388635 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.20 or 0.00717741 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006327 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00062399 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003430 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,250,262 coins. The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Phoenixcoin is phoenixcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

