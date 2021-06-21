Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0097 (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on June 21st. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded down 14% against the dollar. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Phoenixcoin has a market cap of $809,408.84 and $16.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,464.15 or 0.99720137 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00031309 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00008265 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $106.96 or 0.00328536 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $131.35 or 0.00403470 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $244.65 or 0.00751495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006558 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.83 or 0.00070112 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Coin Profile

PXC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 83,242,300 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org . The Reddit community for Phoenixcoin is https://reddit.com/r/phoenixcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phoenixcoin (PXC)is Scrypt based cryptocoin and digital currency for everyone. It doesn't depend upon very expensive hardware and can be mined successfully with popular computer video cards or processors. It is also a fast and reliable way to send money worldwide. The currency can be used on the developers casino website. “

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phoenixcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

