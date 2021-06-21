Phore (PHR) Price Reaches $0.18 on Top Exchanges

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Phore has a total market cap of $4.38 million and approximately $5,993.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000562 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Phore has traded down 17.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007626 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00011188 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.96 or 0.00362630 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Phore

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,357,892 coins. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

