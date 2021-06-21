Photon (PHO) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Photon (CURRENCY:PHO) traded down 13.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Photon has a market cap of $108,217.19 and approximately $21.00 worth of Photon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Photon has traded 22.5% lower against the dollar. One Photon coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.03 or 0.05964608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.84 or 0.01495241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00412483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00133275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00696088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Photon Profile

Photon is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. Photon’s total supply is 40,166,780,114 coins. The official website for Photon is www.photoncc.com . The Reddit community for Photon is https://reddit.com/r/Photon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Photon’s official Twitter account is @PhotonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Photon is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Blake256 algorithm. It has a 90 billion PHO supply. “

Buying and Selling Photon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Photon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Photon should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Photon using one of the exchanges listed above.

