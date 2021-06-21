Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, June 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Physicians Realty Trust has increased its dividend payment by 1.1% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:DOC traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,677,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $20.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.84, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.80.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.19). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 15.54% and a return on equity of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $113.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.59 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DOC shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Physicians Realty Trust Company Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

