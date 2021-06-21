Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Piedmont Office Realty Trust in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Truist Securiti analyst M. Lewis expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th.

PDM opened at $19.14 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.68. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.04. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.26 and a twelve month high of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.39). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 44.26%. The business had revenue of $129.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust Company Profile

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

