Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Insider Sells $4,915,133.94 in Stock

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) insider Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total transaction of $4,915,133.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 69,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,915,133.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Evan Sharp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Pinterest alerts:

On Monday, May 17th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.42, for a total transaction of $3,973,349.16.

On Monday, April 26th, Evan Sharp sold 55,925 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $4,208,356.25.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Evan Sharp sold 60,742 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,380,713.04.

On Wednesday, April 14th, Evan Sharp sold 69,198 shares of Pinterest stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.65, for a total transaction of $5,996,006.70.

Pinterest stock traded down $3.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.13. The stock had a trading volume of 14,027,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,905,265. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.07 and a 12 month high of $89.90. The business has a 50-day moving average of $66.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,185.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nwam LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $6,151,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $1,407,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 113.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after buying an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after buying an additional 5,424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PINS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.58.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.