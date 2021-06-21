Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Terra Nova Asset Management LLC

Terra Nova Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 19.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,196 shares during the period. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 867.5% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 53,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,518,000 after purchasing an additional 47,866 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Pinterest by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in Pinterest by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 132,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,699,000 after purchasing an additional 28,590 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $336,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the fourth quarter worth $415,000. 61.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of Pinterest stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $70.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 337,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,784,404. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.07. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.20 billion, a PE ratio of -1,178.17 and a beta of 1.25.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The company had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,492 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $653,429.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.26, for a total transaction of $1,806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 654,566 shares of company stock worth $44,919,532. Insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.58.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.