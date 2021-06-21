Piper Sandler Weighs in on Kinder Morgan, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:KMI)

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kinder Morgan in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 8.85%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

KMI has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Kinder Morgan from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kinder Morgan from $15.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kinder Morgan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.87.

Shares of KMI opened at $17.66 on Monday. Kinder Morgan has a twelve month low of $11.45 and a twelve month high of $19.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 122.73%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.71, for a total transaction of $28,065.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,719 shares in the company, valued at $817,982.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 159,416,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,654,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,860,702 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 5.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,371,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $520,833,000 after buying an additional 1,641,959 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,317,514 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $332,420,000 after acquiring an additional 780,668 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,531,044 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $291,891,000 after acquiring an additional 359,667 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 727.7% during the first quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,387,829 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $272,857,000 after acquiring an additional 14,407,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.46% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

