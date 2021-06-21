Piper Sandler Weighs in on PennyMac Financial Services, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PFSI)

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PennyMac Financial Services’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.79 by ($0.64). The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $982.06 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 43.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.73 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PFSI. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of PFSI stock opened at $62.53 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.36. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.17. PennyMac Financial Services has a 52-week low of $39.36 and a 52-week high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, Director Mfn Partners, Lp acquired 80,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.35 per share, with a total value of $5,016,743.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,795,205.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 890,258 shares of company stock valued at $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares valued at $41,299,203. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $244,523,000 after acquiring an additional 822,242 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the 4th quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,999,000 after acquiring an additional 759,697 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,185,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 1st quarter worth approximately $17,357,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in PennyMac Financial Services by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 536,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,461,000 after acquiring an additional 212,833 shares during the period. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

