Piper Sandler Weighs in on Renewable Energy Group, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:REGI)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Renewable Energy Group in a research note issued on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Todd now forecasts that the oil and gas company will post earnings per share of $0.95 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.90.

Shares of REGI opened at $63.02 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.88. Renewable Energy Group has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.97 and a quick ratio of 3.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01 and a beta of 0.74.

In other news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 1,999 shares of Renewable Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $122,738.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Stroburg sold 10,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.07, for a total transaction of $695,266.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 210,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,300,077.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,999 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,626 over the last three months. 2.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,882,225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $520,541,000 after acquiring an additional 505,944 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,818,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after purchasing an additional 377,978 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 82.7% in the first quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,418,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $93,650,000 after buying an additional 641,916 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $1,191,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,083,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after acquiring an additional 219,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Read More: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.