Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $3.53

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 13.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.53 or 0.00010708 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $646.03 million and $3.09 million worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.75 or 0.00339088 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00134087 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.42 or 0.00201521 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005193 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 183,059,023 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

