PirateCash (PIRATE) Trading 19.6% Lower Over Last Week

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. PirateCash has a market cap of $988,403.23 and $915.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0384 or 0.00000117 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, PirateCash has traded down 19.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000779 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 22.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 84.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000058 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm.

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 33,099,020 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

