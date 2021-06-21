Pivot Token (PVT) Price Reaches $0.0004 on Exchanges

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Pivot Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.87 million and $4.13 million worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003088 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056304 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003694 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00022124 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003091 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $220.20 or 0.00679537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00041410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00080300 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token (CRYPTO:PVT) is a coin. Its launch date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

