PIXEL (PXL) Price Reaches $0.0319 on Exchanges

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded down 20.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 21st. PIXEL has a total market cap of $17.79 million and $28.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for $0.0319 or 0.00000098 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 49.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,522.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $467.14 or 0.01436336 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.10 or 0.00369275 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00051879 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 25.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003219 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 30.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

Buying and Selling PIXEL

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

