Pizza (PIZZA) Price Hits $0.0491 on Exchanges

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded down 11% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Pizza has a total market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,633.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Pizza has traded down 28.2% against the US dollar. One Pizza coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0491 or 0.00000149 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000610 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00008260 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $495.85 or 0.01508891 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015207 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0969 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . The official website for Pizza is pizza.live . The official message board for Pizza is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Buying and Selling Pizza

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pizza directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pizza should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pizza using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

