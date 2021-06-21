PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) Holdings Decreased by Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc.

Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 26.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,891 shares during the quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PJT. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 247.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the first quarter worth about $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

PJT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of PJT opened at $69.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $71.65. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 0.97. PJT Partners Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.97 and a 1-year high of $81.82.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $206.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. Analysts expect that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.06%.

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

