PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $57.97 Million

Brokerages predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will post $57.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $55.80 million and the highest is $61.35 million. PlayAGS posted sales of $16.79 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 245.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full-year sales of $228.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $221.00 million to $236.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $276.44 million, with estimates ranging from $258.61 million to $296.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.21. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 46.85% and a negative return on equity of 129.55%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Truist Securities raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised shares of PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of PlayAGS in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,163,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 54,102 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,407,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,131,000 after purchasing an additional 306,318 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $5,148,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 18.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 526,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,255,000 after purchasing an additional 83,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in PlayAGS by 348.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 377,569 shares during the last quarter. 82.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AGS opened at $9.54 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 3.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. PlayAGS has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

