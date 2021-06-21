PlayGame (PXG) 24 Hour Volume Tops $4,936.00

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PlayGame coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PlayGame has traded 28.1% lower against the US dollar. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $352,063.96 and approximately $4,936.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003065 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00055805 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003549 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00020779 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $217.09 or 0.00665297 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00078801 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.59 or 0.00038596 BTC.

About PlayGame

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com . The official message board for PlayGame is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

