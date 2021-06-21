Playgroundz Hits Market Capitalization of $2.36 Million (IOG)

Playgroundz (CURRENCY:IOG) traded 22.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Playgroundz has traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playgroundz has a market cap of $2.36 million and $3,074.00 worth of Playgroundz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Playgroundz coin can currently be bought for about $0.0826 or 0.00000255 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002030 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.77 or 0.00051798 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00119848 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51.40 or 0.00158724 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,459.86 or 1.00242781 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002725 BTC.

About Playgroundz

Playgroundz’s total supply is 2,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,545,120 coins. The official message board for Playgroundz is medium.com/playgroundz-official-blog . Playgroundz’s official Twitter account is @PlaygroundzIOG and its Facebook page is accessible here . Playgroundz’s official website is www.playgroundz.io

Playgroundz Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playgroundz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Playgroundz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Playgroundz using one of the exchanges listed above.

