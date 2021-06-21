PlotX Market Capitalization Reaches $5.27 Million (PLOT)

PlotX (CURRENCY:PLOT) traded 18.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One PlotX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0795 or 0.00000249 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PlotX has a market capitalization of $5.27 million and $1.66 million worth of PlotX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PlotX has traded 23.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 17.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

PlotX Coin Profile

PLOT is a coin. PlotX’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,318,562 coins. The Reddit community for PlotX is https://reddit.com/r/PlotX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PlotX’s official website is plotx.io . PlotX’s official Twitter account is @TryPlotX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlotX is a non-custodial prediction protocol that enables users to earn rewards on high-yield prediction markets. PLOT is a non-refundable functional ERC-20 utility token which will be used as the medium of exchange between participants on the PlotX prediction market protocol with various use-cases like placing predictions, staking and governance. More details on PLOT here. “

Buying and Selling PlotX

