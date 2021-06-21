pNetwork Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One pNetwork coin can currently be bought for $0.74 or 0.00002358 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, pNetwork has traded 34% lower against the US dollar. pNetwork has a market cap of $24.01 million and $4.52 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00054923 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00003477 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.37 or 0.00672713 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.03 or 0.00079271 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0909 or 0.00000288 BTC.

About pNetwork

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 78,568,795 coins and its circulating supply is 32,261,640 coins. The official website for pNetwork is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

