POA (POA) Reaches One Day Volume of $99,016.00

POA (CURRENCY:POA) traded down 20.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One POA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0254 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, POA has traded 30.5% lower against the US dollar. POA has a market capitalization of $7.34 million and $99,016.00 worth of POA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
POA Profile
POA (CRYPTO:POA) is a PoA coin that uses the Proof-of-Authority hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 20th, 2017. POA’s total supply is 288,754,242 coins. POA’s official message board is medium.com/poa-network. The Reddit community for POA is /r/POA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. POA’s official Twitter account is @poanetwork. POA’s official website is poa.network.
