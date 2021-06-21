PolkaDomain (NAME) Tops 1-Day Volume of $59,329.00

PolkaDomain (CURRENCY:NAME) traded down 22.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PolkaDomain coin can now be purchased for about $0.13 or 0.00000427 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PolkaDomain has traded down 43.6% against the U.S. dollar. PolkaDomain has a market cap of $399,753.65 and approximately $59,329.00 worth of PolkaDomain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PolkaDomain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 24% against the dollar and now trades at $15.70 or 0.00049731 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.54 or 0.00115732 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 27.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.99 or 0.00145681 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,603.00 or 1.00105556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002575 BTC.

PolkaDomain Coin Profile

PolkaDomain’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,963,724 coins. PolkaDomain’s official Twitter account is @polkadomain

Buying and Selling PolkaDomain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolkaDomain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PolkaDomain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PolkaDomain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PolkaDomain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolkaDomain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.