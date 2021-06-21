Polkally (KALLY) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $8,919.00

Polkally (CURRENCY:KALLY) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. During the last seven days, Polkally has traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Polkally has a total market capitalization of $427,693.55 and approximately $8,919.00 worth of Polkally was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkally coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0248 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003087 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00052323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.92 or 0.00120089 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.12 or 0.00157713 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000192 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,286.61 or 0.99609921 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002709 BTC.

Polkally Profile

Polkally’s total supply is 95,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,256,851 coins. Polkally’s official Twitter account is @realpolkally

Polkally Coin Trading

