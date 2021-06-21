Polkamon Market Cap Reaches $7.62 Million (PMON)

Polkamon (CURRENCY:PMON) traded 11.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last week, Polkamon has traded down 24.9% against the U.S. dollar. Polkamon has a total market cap of $7.62 million and $513,046.00 worth of Polkamon was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polkamon coin can now be bought for about $4.45 or 0.00013940 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003137 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00002063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.67 or 0.00052262 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.74 or 0.00121428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.84 or 0.00159380 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000194 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,853.42 or 0.99849547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Polkamon Coin Profile

Polkamon’s total supply is 9,851,543 coins and its circulating supply is 1,713,901 coins. Polkamon’s official Twitter account is @Polkamonorg

