Populous (PPT) Achieves Market Cap of $77.02 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 17.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 21st. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 20.5% against the dollar. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.45 or 0.00004409 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $77.02 million and $3.19 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Populous

Populous is a coin. It launched on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official website is populous.world . Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

