Populous (PPT) Reaches Market Cap of $79.20 Million

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Populous has a total market capitalization of $79.20 million and approximately $3.83 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004647 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Populous Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

