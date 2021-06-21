Populous Price Tops $1.49 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (CURRENCY:PPT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Populous has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Populous has a market cap of $79.20 million and $3.83 million worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Populous coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.49 or 0.00004647 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Populous alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003126 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00056117 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003783 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.16 or 0.00022378 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.24 or 0.00694443 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00041803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00080904 BTC.

Populous Coin Profile

Populous (PPT) is a coin. Its launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 coins. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here . Populous’ official website is populous.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers. “

Buying and Selling Populous

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Populous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Populous and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.