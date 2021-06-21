PotCoin Market Cap Hits $4.01 Million (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 13.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded down 21.9% against the U.S. dollar. PotCoin has a total market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $2,368.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32,693.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,950.03 or 0.05964608 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $488.84 or 0.01495241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.85 or 0.00412483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00133275 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $227.57 or 0.00696088 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $134.77 or 0.00412220 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00007633 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00040860 BTC.

PotCoin Profile

PotCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 226,331,106 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PotCoin is steemit.com/@potcoin . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

