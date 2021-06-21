PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Shares Purchased by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 140,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 14,962 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.21% of PotlatchDeltic worth $7,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in PotlatchDeltic during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the 1st quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 46.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 79,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total value of $4,791,636.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,122 shares of company stock worth $8,676,384 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PCH opened at $51.58 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.32. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $65.67.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. Analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is 55.78%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PCH shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

