PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of PQ Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PQG) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of PQ Group in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PQ Group from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. CL King boosted their price objective on PQ Group from $19.00 to $20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PQ Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PQ Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NYSE:PQG opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. PQ Group has a one year low of $9.78 and a one year high of $18.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.74.

PQ Group (NYSE:PQG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $126.60 million for the quarter. PQ Group had a negative net margin of 17.03% and a positive return on equity of 9.67%. PQ Group’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PQ Group will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Kyle D. Vann bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.01 per share, for a total transaction of $140,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 121,543 shares in the company, valued at $1,702,817.43. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ccmp Capital, Lp sold 8,164,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.44, for a total transaction of $109,724,294.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PQ Group by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 10,328 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PQ Group by 771.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 400,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,000,000 after buying an additional 354,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PQ Group by 612.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 105,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 91,047 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of PQ Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 7,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PQ Group by 97.9% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 351,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,867,000 after buying an additional 173,769 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PQ Group

PQ Group Holdings Inc provides specialty catalysts, chemicals, and services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining Services, Catalysts, and Performance Chemicals. The Refining Services segment offers sulfuric acid recycling and end-to-end logistics services to produce alkylate; and virgin sulfuric acid for water treatment, mining, and industrial applications.

