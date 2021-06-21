PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.79.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PSK shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$10.40 to C$18.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$14.00 target price on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of TSE:PSK opened at C$13.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.83 and a 1 year high of C$14.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 76.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$13.53.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.3586369 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. PrairieSky Royalty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.87%.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

