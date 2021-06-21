Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI) was down 0.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 170.27 ($2.22) and last traded at GBX 171.90 ($2.25). Approximately 127,072 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 215,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 172.50 ($2.25).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PMI shares. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) target price on shares of Premier Miton Group in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital raised their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 188 ($2.46) to GBX 197 ($2.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th.

Get Premier Miton Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of £271.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 170.20.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd will be given a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. Premier Miton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.03%.

In other Premier Miton Group news, insider Michael Patrick O’Shea bought 1,065 shares of Premier Miton Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 169 ($2.21) per share, for a total transaction of £1,799.85 ($2,351.52).

Premier Miton Group Company Profile (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What is the formula for the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Miton Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Miton Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.