Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Premium Brands Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PRBZF) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $128.71.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Premium Brands from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Premium Brands in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Premium Brands from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Premium Brands from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th.

Get Premium Brands alerts:

PRBZF opened at $102.66 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.31. Premium Brands has a 1 year low of $63.25 and a 1 year high of $102.66.

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entrees, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, pastas, and baking and sushi products, as well as processed meat products.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Premium Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premium Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.