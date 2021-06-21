Primecoin (XPM) Price Hits $0.10

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 14.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. During the last week, Primecoin has traded down 26% against the dollar. One Primecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000325 BTC on exchanges. Primecoin has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $923,906.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000046 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Primecoin Coin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 36,688,752 coins. The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

