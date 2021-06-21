Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Price Target Raised to $144.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.25% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price target on shares of Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Primerica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.14.

Primerica stock traded up $4.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $148.84. The company had a trading volume of 565 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,476. Primerica has a fifty-two week low of $107.63 and a fifty-two week high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $159.70.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Primerica had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.81 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Primerica will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.83, for a total value of $482,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 30,202 shares in the company, valued at $4,857,387.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total transaction of $638,593.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last three months. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. BRC Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $648,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Primerica by 275.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 57,512 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Primerica by 76.1% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 173,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,188,000 after purchasing an additional 74,900 shares during the period. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. grew its holdings in Primerica by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. now owns 181,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,559,000 after purchasing an additional 19,880 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth $19,202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

