PRIZM Price Tops $0.0115 (PZM)

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 21st. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for $0.0115 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. PRIZM has a market cap of $31.80 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, PRIZM has traded down 31.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002765 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 21.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000999 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0717 or 0.00000221 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,775,492,039 coins. PRIZM’s official website is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com . PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

Buying and Selling PRIZM

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIZM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PRIZM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

