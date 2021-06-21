Project Pai (PAI) Trading Down 30.9% Over Last 7 Days

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 21.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 21st. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for about $0.0177 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. Project Pai has a market capitalization of $27.56 million and $1.08 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00040860 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003060 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00045124 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000129 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000153 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,756,297,490 coins and its circulating supply is 1,553,206,689 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official message board is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

