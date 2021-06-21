Prometeus Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $6.64 Million (PROM)

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. Prometeus has a market cap of $208.39 million and approximately $6.64 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for approximately $12.67 or 0.00039251 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prometeus alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003101 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00056514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003822 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00022667 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003103 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $221.28 or 0.00685627 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00042626 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.22 or 0.00081228 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus (PROM) is a coin. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prometeus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Prometeus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prometeus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.