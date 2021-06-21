ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) were up 7.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.24 and last traded at $11.16. Approximately 22,416 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,029,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PUMP shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of ProPetro from $9.50 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of ProPetro from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.83.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 3.34.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $161.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.67 million. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 21.52% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total value of $344,458.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,685.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,947 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $354,180.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,126 shares in the company, valued at $592,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 98,809 shares of company stock worth $1,042,109. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in ProPetro by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 627,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,685,000 after acquiring an additional 10,330 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of ProPetro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $339,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 83.9% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,758 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 110,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 11,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ProPetro by 3,814.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. 73.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides pressure pumping and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. It serves the upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the Permian Basin.

