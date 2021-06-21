Propy Price Down 39.5% Over Last 7 Days (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded down 21.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Propy has a total market capitalization of $23.19 million and $193,719.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Propy has traded 39.5% lower against the US dollar. One Propy coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001023 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003129 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00056793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003680 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00021984 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003132 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $218.23 or 0.00682473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.08 or 0.00040892 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00080417 BTC.

Propy Coin Profile

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,850,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Propy is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Propy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

